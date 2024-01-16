Concord Garden Club’s Art and Bloom event returns to downtown

Courtesy Courtesy

The Concord Garden Club is excited to announce its upcoming 21st Annual Art and Bloom exhibit. Art and Bloom is a Concord mid-winter tradition that attracts art and flower lovers to enjoy beautiful floral arrangements paired with works of art. This year, the club is partnering with the Kimball Jenkins Estate (kimballjenkins.com), which is where the event will be held. Club members and local floral professionals will create floral arrangements inspired by the current photographic exhibition, Postman and Rockstar, on display during Kimball Jenkins’ January art show. The January 2024 event will kick off Concord Garden Club’s yearlong celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary and will coincide with Intown Concord’s (intownconcord.org) Winter Festival.

“This event gives us all a breath of fresh air and sunshine when we need it most,” said Millie LaFontaine, chair of the Art and Bloom Committee and longtime gardener.

Art and Bloom will run Jan. 25 to 27. The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Kimball Jenkins Estate, located at 266 N. Main St., Concord, NH. For more information visit the Concord Garden Club at http://www.concordgardenclubnh.com or email Millie LaFontaine at lafontainefamily@comcast.net.

Art and Bloom exhibit hours are Thursday, Jan. 25, 2 to 5 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The opening reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, 5 to 7 p.m., and will have light snacks and drinks.

The event is free and open to the public. However, donations to support Art and Bloom as well as the Concord Garden Club’s mission of sharing our love of gardening, increasing our knowledge of the natural world, and sharing this with the greater Concord community are welcome and will be gratefully accepted. To donate, visit concordgardenclubnh.com/art-and-bloom-2024.

Concord Garden Club is a nonprofit organization of more than 50 members who are interested in all aspects of gardening. The club meets throughout the year for informational and social events focused around gardening topics. The club is also involved in community service and efforts to beautify the landscape and gardens in the Concord area. For more information on the Concord Garden Club, visit the club’s website at concordgardenclubnh.com.

