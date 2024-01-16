Bulletin board for the week of Jan. 18, 2024

Concord Community Music School students perform.

Dr. Lloyd Sederer visits Gibson’s

Dr. Lloyd Sederer, a Concord author, visits Gibson’s Bookstore to share the inspiring true story of how a small group of dedicated leaders achieved radical and relentless change to save McLean, Harvard’s historic psychiatric hospital from for-profit changes. Caught in the Crosshairs of American Healthcare shows readers that, with grit, brains, and support, we can still change our world. Sederer recounts the unfettered story of how McLean survived impending closure or sale to once again prosper and regain its international stature as the hospital where you would want a loved one to be treated for a psychiatric or substance use disorder. Only growth and innovation can reverse an institutional fiscal crisis. Dr. Sederer describes how, over six years of hemorrhaging money, McLean eluded the now pervasive corporatization of American healthcare and was clinically and financially rebuilt despite the odds, all while serving with integrity and soul more patients than ever before. Mark your calendars for this Wednesday, Jan. 24, event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 S. Main St., Concord. No registration is required.

NHMI scholarship

In 2024, NHMI will once again offer the Letendre Student Athletic Training Summer Camp Scholarship. This scholarship provides funds for high school students interested in pursuing a career in athletic training, to attend a summer camp. Current-year sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. The award will have a $750 cap. The scholarship winner may choose to attend any in-person or virtual athletic training camp offered in 2024. The scholarship application deadline is April 1. Complete information about the scholarship, including past recipients and applications, is available at http://www.nhmi.net/scholarship.html or call 603-627-9728.

CCMS student recital

Concord Community Music School will host a student recital Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at 23 Wall St., Concord. Student recitals are part of the music school’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends. This event is free and open to the public. This event is part of the school’s 40th Anniversary Year celebration and will be held in their historic Recital Hall. For additional details, call 603-228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org/event/20240119-student-recital.

