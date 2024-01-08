‘What can the spirit believe?’: Music school to host event

William Fletcher

Join the Concord Community Music School for an evening of works by hometown Concord composer William Fletcher on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

A selection of vocal and chamber music will range from his earliest to his most recent pieces. Many of the pieces were written for long-term friends and colleagues, often at their request and with their particular gifts and tastes in mind.

Featured performers are Peggo Horstmann-Hodes, Calvin Herst, Stephanie Ratté Jenkins, Kathy Southworth, Elizabeth Gunlogson, Jennifer Paris-Yeaton, and Mosaic Ensemble. Fletcher’s music aspires toward warmth, lightness and joy, things he feels the world always needs more of. This event is part of our 40th Anniversary Year celebration and will be held in our historic Recital Hall.

Tickets are $20 adults/ $15 students and seniors. Seating is limited, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. For additional details, call 603-228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org/event/what-can-the-spirit-believe.

Related Posts