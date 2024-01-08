Intown Concord: A message of gratitude as we look toward the New Year

A message of gratitude as we look toward the New Year

Every year, the Concord Multicultural Festival brings people from all backgrounds together to share and celebrate diverse cultures with food, music, art, and activities. The Festival is a beacon of joy, a favorite of many, and a place where warm memories and meaningful connections are made.

During and after the 2023 Festival, we heard many times: “This was the best year ever!” – and we agree!

Each year, the Concord Multicultural Festival grows – more vendors, performers, attendees, and volunteers; bigger impacts, and stronger connections. We are lucky to have so many sponsors, supporters, and volunteers – it truly takes a village!

Here are just a few of the impacts and successes we’ve seen over the years:

Artists who started with us are now listed on the NH Arts Council’s Traditional Artist Roster

Food vendors have opened restaurants

Volunteers have become leaders

Stories of newcomers are told through our partnerships with media, allowing for more understanding and tolerance in the community

Young BIPOC children see positive representation performing and being celebrated on stage

New Americans are able to proudly share their heritage

American-born residents are able to celebrate and reconnect with their heritage and culture of their ancestors

Incredible local economic benefits

Thank you, for being part of our village. Whether you are a supporter, participant, volunteer, or attendee you play a key role in our mission and all of these impacts, and we are truly grateful for you.

Help us kick start 2024

As the festival grows in size and scope, so do the expenses. We rely on the support of sponsorships from local businesses and organizations, and donations from generous community members like you. Your support goes directly into the Festival, helping us to create an experience that is not only fun, but meaningful, fulfilling, and safe for all who participate.

Here’s how:

All of our artists and performers are compensated

New American food vendors are supported; and participation is accessible for everyone

Our BIPOC co-chairs receive stipends, but otherwise, the festival is run by a dedicated team of passionate volunteers

There are many expenses that aren’t as exciting but still important like permits, equipment rentals, and safety measures

If you wish to make a donation, visit secure.givelively.org/donate/granite-united-way/2024-concord-multicultural-festival

We wish you and yours all the best as we head into 2024

Sincerely,

Jessica Livingston,

festival director

