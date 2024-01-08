CYPN: Chloé LaCasse inspires and advocates in Concord

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Chloé LaCasse. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Chloé LaCasse

Where do you live? The southside of Concord.

Where do you currently work? I’m self-employed as a Motivational Speaker at The Making of Self, offering thoughtful, inclusive transgender education and consulting. And I’m a Designer/Carpenter, helping folks realize and accomplish their renovation ideas.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? I moved to Concord in the early 2000s because of its central location, and at the time, reasonable rents. I’ve stayed because of its thoughtful growth and proximity to the State House and Legislature.

Tell us a little bit about your experience in advocacy. In 2016 I came out as transgender, and just happened to fall into the campaign to bring trans nondiscrimination protections to New Hampshire. From 2016-2018 my life changed dramatically, and for the better. I made many new friends and colleagues as we crisscrossed the state educating folks about what being transgender is and isn’t. I found myself volunteering for the ACLU and Rights & Democracy and then being hired by the latter. My world expanded tenfold as I learned more about myself and how my life and story intersected with others. I, along with others, shared our collective voices, and in June of 2018 the Governor signed into law trans nondiscrimination.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? Affordable Housing! We need a lot more of it sooner rather than later. “Market Rate” is no longer affordable to most working-class folks, and everyone deserves access to clean, safe, and affordable housing.

What do you like to do for fun? As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become a total foodie. Concord has some great restaurants old and new! Some of my favorite menus are at The Common Man and The Barley House. My favorites hangs are Margaritas and Teatotaller.

Last book you’ve read? Who Stole the American Dream, by Hedrick Smith (2013).

What is one of your life goals? To be a homeowner.

What organizations are you involved with? I’m lucky to volunteer time as I can to the wonderful folks at Kent Street Coalition, Granite State Progress, 603 Equality, and Manchester True Collaborative.

Who would you really like to meet? Alive: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Passed: Novelist James Baldwin.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! 1. I’m ambidextrous. 2. I love synth rock/pop. A Flock of Seagulls — hells yeah! 3. People know me today as an informed, effective communicator able to shift between the thoughtful and off-the-wall silly. But until I came out, I had never once spoken publicly. In fact, I went out of my way to avoid those things. It really goes to show the beauty of falling in love with yourself. In that moment of self-acceptance, you effectively claim your power and can begin to live authentically. The light you create as a result can and will help others find theirs as well. There is no greater feeling!

Join CYPN on Tuesday, January 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Kyle Brown Performance. Network with friends, and get inspired for a healthy new year! Sign up for all CYPN events at concordnhchamber.com.

