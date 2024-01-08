Bulletin board for week of Jan. 11, 2024

NHTI introduces Workforce Education

NHTI is introducing Workforce Education, a new collaborative educational department to expand the college’s efforts in providing essential skillsets and continuing education. The goals include increased opportunities and empowerment for community members looking to expand their career knowledge and learn a new skill.

Previously known as the Business Training Center, the new Workforce Education department has undergone the rebrand to further encourage career and personal exploration with NHTI.

Workforce Education, or “WE,” signifies NHTI’s commitment as a solutions provider for New Hampshire’s employers, employees, and prospective students. The department’s tagline, “Together, WE can help you succeed” expresses NHTI’s commitment to helping to local workforce upskill and evolve with the needs of the community.

In 2023, New Hampshire signified the priority of workforce education by providing $2 million to fund the delivery of new programs and support for students enrolled in these programs. NHTI recently received seed funding to develop a new education certificate program and expand health programs in medical assisting, licensed nursing assisting, and phlebotomy.

To browse WE’s current course offerings, visit us online at NHTI.edu/workforce.

Bach series for January continues

Come join Concord Community Music School music therapist Tony Varga and dance movement therapist Heather Bigelow Hearne on Jan. 11 at 12:10 p.m. for an interactive experience introducing the benefits of expressive arts therapies. Attendees can enjoy an easily digestible menu of therapeutic exploration by singing, playing instruments and moving right from the comfort of their own seats.

All Bach’s Lunch events are free and open to the public, thanks in part to the generosity of its sponsor, The Walker Fund. This event is part of our 40th Anniversary Year celebration and will be held in our historic Recital Hall. For additional details, call 603-228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org/event/bachs-lunch-midday-mindfulness-music-movement.

