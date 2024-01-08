Book review: ‘The Spectacular’

The Spectacular

By Fiona Davis

(368 pages, historical fiction, 2023)

If you like historical fiction, the latest offering from Fiona Davis would be a great choice. “The Spectacular” combines a backstage Radio City Music Hall story set in 1950’s New York with an unsolved police hunt for a mad bomber and delivers a truly engaging read. The heroine, Marion Brooks, defies the conventions of the day to join the Rockettes and becomes embroiled in solving the identity of the elusive person who has been bombing city landmarks for sixteen years. The story is packed with historical details, fascinating characters, and a window into the origins of criminal profiling. If you’re a fan of dance, romance, history, the Rockettes, or true crime, The Spectacular will not disappoint.

Holly Howes

