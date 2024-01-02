Downtown holiday spree contest wrapup

Winners of the downtown Concord holiday spree include Bob Bussiere of Concord, Karen Landes of Henniker and Debra Samaha of Concord.

Winners got $10 gift cards from the following downtown businesses: Concord Co-op; Goldsmiths Gallery; Runners Alley; She’s A Lady/Spruce; Wine on Main; Joe Kings Shoe Store; Granite State Candy; Britches of Concord; Viking House; Cobblestone; Simply Birkenstock; Indigo Blues; Gems 1st; Fabulous Looks; United Shoe Repair; Roys Nails; DIY Craft & Thrift; Capitol Center for the Arts/Bank of NH Stage; Capital Craftsman; Gibsons Bookstore; Constantly Pizza; Detailed Stained Glass; Root Up Concord; Dandelion Consignment; Plus, The Concord Monitor gave a $50 gift card to the Common Man to encourage sharing the bounty.

Related Posts