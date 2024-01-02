Concord Winter Fest returns to downtown

This weekend, some of New England’s most talented ice carvers will compete during Concord NH Winter Festival, presented by Intown Concord, The Hotel Concord and Breezeline. This annual icy celebration coincides with the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament. Alex Bienieck of Wentworth works on his ice sculpture of the âOld Man on the Mountainâ on the State House lawn during the ice sculpture competition during the 2021 Winter Fest on Friday, January 29, 2021. The downtown event continues today with Ice Carving Competition Award Ceremony, Winter Shopping Stroll at Concordâs restaurants and stores, Intown Concord Activities offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and snacks. GEOFF FORESTER

The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord are excited to announce Concord NH Winter Fest will be returning for its sixth year in a row! Enjoy ice-carving demonstrations and meet some of New England’s most talented ice carvers on Friday, Jan. 26 followed by an ice carving competition and Concord NH Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an outdoor event so be prepared for the elements. Weather permitting there will be a free trolley service on Saturday to bring people back and forth to Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament.

Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art & Bloom

3 to 9 p.m.: Sponsored ice carvings on the State House lawn

Saturday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art & Bloom

11 a.m.: Ice carving competition starts on The State House Lawn.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Beer garden

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

3 p.m.: Ice carving competition ends

3:30 p.m.: Awards announcement

4 p.m.: First day of festival concludes

Sunday

11 a.m.: Ice carving viewing starts on the State House lawn

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Beer garden

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Snow-ga with Blossom Yoga, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

2 p.m.: Vendors and Beer Garden close on Capitol Street

2 to 4 p.m.: Winterfest Family Dance Party with Mr. Aaron at Bank of NH Stage. Tickets are $10 each for kids (18 and under). Grownups will get in free with at least one paid child.

