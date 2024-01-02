Concord Winter Fest returns to downtown

The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord are excited to announce Concord NH Winter Fest will be returning for its sixth year in a row! Enjoy ice-carving demonstrations and meet some of New England’s most talented ice carvers on Friday, Jan. 26 followed by an ice carving competition and Concord NH Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an outdoor event so be prepared for the elements. Weather permitting there will be a free trolley service on Saturday to bring people back and forth to Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament.
Friday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art & Bloom
3 to 9 p.m.: Sponsored ice carvings on the State House lawn
Saturday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art & Bloom
11 a.m.: Ice carving competition starts on The State House Lawn.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Beer garden
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
3 p.m.: Ice carving competition ends
3:30 p.m.: Awards announcement
4 p.m.: First day of festival concludes
Sunday
11 a.m.: Ice carving viewing starts on the State House lawn
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Beer garden
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Snow-ga with Blossom Yoga, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
2 p.m.: Vendors and Beer Garden close on Capitol Street
2 to 4 p.m.: Winterfest Family Dance Party with Mr. Aaron at Bank of NH Stage. Tickets are $10 each for kids (18 and under). Grownups will get in free with at least one paid child.