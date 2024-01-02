Bulletin board for the week of Jan. 4, 2024

Casella employees collect a Christmas tree with curbside trash.

Curbside Christmas tree collection begins

Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day starting on Jan. 2. Christmas trees will be collected for two weeks through Jan. 12. Due to the New Year’s Day holiday on Monday, trash and tree collection will be delayed by one day throughout the first week. Trees must be placed at the curb with residential trash and recycling by 7 a.m. to not miss collection. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be completely removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Trees will be collected with a separate truck from trash and recycling, so items may be collected at different times. Residents can also bring trees to the Concord Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Rd., for free during January. Transfer station hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The transfer station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for the holiday.

Thrift store open

Chapter 2 Thrift Shop is open on Jan. 7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St Paul’s Church, Centre St., parking lot entrance. Chapter Two Thrift Store assists with needs for low-cost clothing and household goods in the greater Concord community. Donations of gently used, in season clothing are appreciated.

