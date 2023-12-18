Concord Crew, Red River co-host evening showing of ‘Boys in the Boat’

One of the two Concord girls crew boats make their way down the Merrimack River with the Concord skyline in the backround on Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022 on the first time on the water for the season. GEOFF FORESTER

Concord Crew and Red River Theatre are co-hosting the movie “Boys in the Boat” for the evening showing on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

During Depression-era America, an underdog rowing team at the University of Washington amazingly defies all odds and achieves the ability to represent the USA at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Director George Clooney deftly delivers a heartwarming and bold depiction of perseverance and unity in “Boys in the Boat” – based on the fact based novel by Daniel James Brown.

Concord Crew rowers and coxswains will be attending and available to answer questions about rowing or our youth programs which cover grades seven through 12. Contact info@concordcrew.org for more information. They suggest you buy tickets early. The team will be giving away two “Learn to Row” sessions and two Concord Crew sweatshirts.

Purchase tickets online at redrivertheatres.org/film/the-boys-in-the-boat.

