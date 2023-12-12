Zach Nugent’s Dead Set to perform

It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de-facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals and JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. Zach has put together an all-star band for this voyage. Expect magic to happen.

What: Zach Nugent’s Dead Set

When: Friday, December 29 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7.

Where: Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord

Info: Buy tickets at ccanh.com/show/zach-nugents-dead-set

Related Posts