Shop holiday gift baskets downtown

Sue Phillip wraps holiday candy displays for sale at Caring Gifts on Wednesday. Wine-A-Bit Snowman tower Santa’s Holiday Sleigh Holiday Snack Attack Holiday Gold Disc of Goodies Candy Stripes Anyone?

Caring Gifts, a gift basket store in downtown Concord, carries a large assortment of gourmet foods, wine, champagne, specialty gift baskets, chocolates, baby clothes and much more. Below are some baskets currently on sale this holiday season. Peruse their seasonal offers at 18 N. Main St., Suite 101, in Concord.

Santa’s Holiday Sleigh

Christmas box of nuts, peppermint bark, double chocolate cocoa, Santa snack mix, chocolates, and Christmas pretzels.

Holiday Gold Disc of Goodies

Scrumptious assorted chocolates, cheese sticks, jumbo salted peanuts, Christmas cocoa, and a friendly chocolate snowman.

Wine-A-Bit

Very festive for any season and one of our best sellers! Includes wine, chips, crackers, sausage, chocolate-covered cherries, cookies and pretzels. Fun to share with an office.

Holiday Stack of Treats

Contains nacho chips, flavored potato chips, cookies, pretzels, popcorn, foil-wrapped chocolate balls, salsa and peanuts. A great treat for the entire office!

Candy stripes anyone?

Candy stripe basket loaded with holiday snacks including cheese sticks, triple chocolate chip cookies, mulling spices, our delicious hand-dipped chocolates, jumbo salted cashews, ribbon candy, and holiday Bon Bons.

Holiday Snack Attack

This basket is overflowing with delicious snacks for everyone on your list. It includes popcorn, nuts, chocolate malt balls, cookies, butter stollen and candy cane.

For additional information or to place an order, visit caringgifts.com or call them at (800) 585-8382.

Store hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sunday.

