Red River showcases holiday movies

Red River presents your holiday movie favorites! Classically crafted to enhance your holiday season you’ll love them regardless of how many times you may have watched them. Especially enjoyable when seen on a big theater screen with an appreciative audience! And since we’re in the holiday spirit, we’re offering Polar Express tickets for only $6 which includes free hot cocoa and festive fun, so bring the whole family!

“Polar Express”

(100 min. G) 2004

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

All aboard! Complimentary hot cocoa and more surprises await movie-goers young and young-at-heart at our showing of this classic tale. Take a trip to the North Pole with Tom Hanks and friends.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

(130 min. PG) 1946

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Whenever a bell rings, an angel gets their wings! Join us for a special screening of the definitive holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“Elf”

(97 min PG) 2003

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

Buddy the Elf returns to Red River just in time for Christmas! This new holiday classic is certain to bring some cheer to your whole family.

