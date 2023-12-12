Five local young professionals are creating community in Concord

CYPN Ambassadors, from left to right: Jessica Landry, Felipe Salas-Ogilvie, Glenda Leon, Drew Caudill.

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” the CYPN Ambassadors Committee. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better, and this month it will highlight all five members of the CYPN Ambassador Committee. These local volunteers ensure that everyone is welcomed at CYPN events, new community members are introduced to new friends, and each CYPN event has a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

Glenda Leon

Where do you currently work? I am Director of Emergency Housing at Friends Program, Concord, NH.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? To see families and kids have smiles on their face, adults feeling like they are being supported and appreciated — that is why I do this work — to remind all of them that they are not alone in this.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Dos Amigos — best burritos and bowls ever, their aura is amazing and they are so welcoming to all.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself. I came to this country when I was nine years old from Cuba. I am fluent in both Spanish and English. I have been homeless when I was a youth and have suffered many trials through my experience of being an immigrant in this country. I hope that my story inspires all Latinx individuals out there, or anyone for that matter, to continue working hard for that dream. I am living proof that it can happen as long as you set your mind to it.

Heather Luby

Where do you currently work? I wear many hats: Founder and Executive Director of Healing on Manes, Firefighter/Advanced EMT in Chichester, teaching at New England EMS Institute, and nannying for the best family.

What do you like to do for fun? I practice yoga and cherish moments with my family — my significant other and our two pups. In my free time, you can find me at the barn.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? CYPN has been pivotal for my professional growth, connecting me with local business people and fostering personal development. I found CYPN through social media outlets!

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself. I graduated high school at 16 and got my first college degree at 18. I have struggled with mental health challenges for years, which is what molded me into the person I am now, and the entire reason behind my founding of Healing on Manes. I am an avid reader and book collector!

Drew Caudill

Where do you currently work? RE/MAX Synergy.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Meeting and building relationships with new people.

What do you like to do for fun? Build/renovate homes, golf, music, hike, walk.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Brothers Cortado!

What is one of your life goals? To retire knowing I made a difference during my career.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The sunflower event!

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself. I’ve been involved in multiple music projects. I’m a certified strength and mobility coach. Nobody can beat me in Spongebob trivia.

Jessica Landry

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Showing homes and interacting with my clients. Being a real estate agent allows you to be a key player in one of the most significant milestones in people’s lives – achieving their dreams of homeownership.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? My go-to spot for a cup of coffee is Brothers Cortado, a bite for lunch is Barley House, and my go-to place for a delicious farm-to-table dinner is Revival. Apple picking? Carter Hill farm. Shopping for fresh produce and pastries? Dimond Hill Farm. The list goes on and on!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? My favorite CYPN event was at the Colby Hill Inn and Grazing Room. It was such a beautiful and welcoming environment for young professionals to get to know one another. The CYPN Ambassadors did a wonderful job engaging in conversation with first-time event attendees and created an inclusive atmosphere. This event is what drove me to apply to become an Ambassador!

Felipe Salas-Ogilvie

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? I found out about CYPN through my partner, Logan who owns hasoptimization.com. As a CYPN Ambassador, one of my favorite things is helping newcomers meet and get acquainted with people that might help them grow as a business.

What organizations are you involved with? I am part of Success Champions Network (SCN), New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility (NHBSR), President of Medicine Games (an nonprofit with the goal of trying to get games in the hands of indigenous youth), and Photographer/Owner of Wanderlust Imaging.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? All of our events we hold are outstanding but Sunfox was my first event as an Ambassador, and I met the wonderful people running Sunfox Farm itself.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself. I picked up my camera in the first year of our plague. I am trying to build out a network of artists and other photographers. I do not believe in a scarcity mentality, there is room for everyone to succeed and I want to help others do so.

