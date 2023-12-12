Don’t miss these local holiday performances

Dec. 15

A Celtic Family Christmas

Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy celebrate the holidays with an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and storytelling for the young and the young at heart. To fans of fiddle music, MacMaster needs no introduction. Throughout a 25-year recording career, this Order of Canada recipient has released 11 albums. She has won two JUNO Awards and 11 East Coast Music Awards and been nominated for a Grammy. Donnell is the former music leader of the internationally acclaimed family group Leahy, winners of three JUNO Awards. Widely recognized as one of the best fiddlers in the world, his high-energy playing style makes him a highly popular performer. Join Natalie, Donnell, and their seven MacMaster-Leahy kids as they take to the stage for A Celtic Family Christmas, their beloved show where they share their favorite holiday music and traditions with audiences. Show is at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 16

Mr. Aaron Holiday

Mr. Aaron is a multi-instrumentalist performer and composer making music and videos for kids and their grown-ups, ages 0-10. He’s a proud father of three amazing girls, and a longtime professional musician with a career playing in bands, musical theatre, and more.He’ll perform a kid-friendly holiday concert at 11 a.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage in Concord. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

Safe Haven Ballet is thrilled to bring our spirited, full-length ballet of The Nutcracker to The Capital Center for the Arts! This dynamic performance includes all of your favorite characters including a strong-minded Clara to the eccentric Drosselmeyer, the spooky Rats, as well as our beloved Sugarplum Fairy danced by artistic director, Lissa Curtis. In the Land of Sweets you will be introduced to a variation unique to Safe Haven Ballet called The Brave American. We would love your energetic applause! Show is at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 17

‘The Nutcracker’

NH School of Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” With a cast of more than 50, come watch the falling snow, the growing Christmas tree, and the wonderful dancers of NHSB dance this holiday tradition. Performance begins at 2 p.m. at the Audi (2 Prince St., Concord). Tickets available at the studio, and at the door. For more information, call 668-5330.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

The story of a lonely creature who tries to cancel Christmas by stealing the gifts and decorations from the homes of the nearby town of Whoville on Christmas Eve. This ballet is full of laughter, romance, and an important lesson about the true meaning of the holiday season. The Grinch is a unique interactive experience for audience members of all ages and learning opportunity that transforms our ballet stage into a vibrant classroom! The performance is set to both classical music and contemporary holiday music and includes narration so each audience member has a clear understanding of the story and can fully appreciate the artistry of the professional dancers. Show is at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

