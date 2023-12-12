City newsletter for the week of Dec. 11

Bulk Leaf Collection will continue as weather allows.

Here’s a look at what was included in the last city newsletter:

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: Wednesday, December 20, 7 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Winter Moratorium on Engineering Permits

Engineering Services Division permits, including Excavation, Driveway, Encumbrance and Utility Connection permits, ceased being issued for the winter as of Dec. 1, 2023. After that date only permits for emergency repairs will be issued, subject to approval by the City Engineer.

NHSaves Button Up Workshop

The NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a presentation about how to improve the energy efficiency of your home that you can watch on the City of Concord’s Youtube page. NH residents wishing to use energy more efficiently, conserve energy and save money on their heating and cooling bills, will find this workshop presentation very helpful. This presentation was held on Nov. 29 at Concord Public Library. Learn more: nhsaves.com. Thank you to ConcordTV for recording this workshop.

Indoor Golf Lessons

Looking to get your game in order for the 2024 golf season? We are offering indoor lessons Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please email Phil or Josh to reserve your lesson at pdavis@concordnh.gov or jlacasse@concordnh.gov.

Ice Season at the Everett Arena

Ice season continues at the Douglas N. Everett Arena through March 14, 2024.

There will be no public skate on December 24, 25, or 31 due to the holidays.

Public ice skating hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6 (free for ages 3 and under). Skate rentals are available for $6 and skate sharpening is available for $7 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons are offered by Concord Parks & Recreation.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. through March 13. Admission is $15 (free for goalies). A helmet and gloves are required, although full equipment is recommended.

Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Coming soon: Sign language lit kits

Each of these new lit kits will have a copy of a children’s book, a link to the story in American Sign Language, and an activity or toy that goes along with it to help the children practice the vocabulary they learn. The kits, packaged in sturdy, clear, backpacks, are easy for kids or their caregivers to take home for activities that are both fun and educational.

In addition to the Lit Kits, the partnership with Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has been responsible for the library’s popular Signing Storytime, which has been held on Wednesday morning five times annually for the last two years. Increasing ASL-literacy and awareness are goals of both organizations, and this program helps young patrons and their caregivers learn to read a book by signing it. The program is interpreted for both the Deaf and Hearing. Join us for the next Signing Storytime, which will be held Feb. 28, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s Blanchard Room. Be sure to register online at concordpubliclibrary.net/librarycalendar.

Fall Leaf Collection

It’s week six of Bulk Leaf Collection. Crews are busy raking, blowing, pulling, and pushing leaves from the curb into windrows, scooping them up with loaders and backhoes, unloading them into dump trucks, and hauling them away for drop-off. This is quite a process and takes some time to complete, but crews are continuing to progress through Penacook and the south end. Crews will continue Bulk Leaf Collection as long as weather permits.

The goal is to complete areas within the City’s drainage system once before winter requires crews and equipment to be fully dedicated to winter operations. View the Fall Leaf Collection Map to see where crews have completed collection and how they continue to progress. This map is updated by the end of each business day. Zoom in to see collection dates and to get an idea of where crews are collecting.

Bagged Leaf Collection is now over. Thank you to the residents who participated in this 3-week program that provided an alternative opportunity for guaranteed collection. Additional methods for leaf disposal include mulching leaves into the lawn, disposing of them in a wooded area on your property, or bringing them to a local accepting farm. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center has closed for the season and will reopen in the spring.

Visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection for more information, frequently asked questions, and maps of crew routes and completed collection areas.

Related Posts