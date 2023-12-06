Bulletin board for the week of Dec. 7, 2023

President Pierce in military uniform President Pierce in military uniform The Canterbury Singers perform at a past event.

Veterans to be honored

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, has adopted Old North Cemetery on North State Street as part of Wreaths Across America. Wreaths will be laid on the graves of 200 veterans located in the historic cemetery. On Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., the public is invited to join representatives from each of the eight military service branches as they place a commemorative wreath at the entrance to the cemetery, which will remain in place until spring. A Color Guard made up of members of the 6th New Hampshire Volunteer Historical Association will be in place during the ceremony. The event is rain or shine. Old North Cemetery is the final resting place of those who served in such conflicts as the American Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War and the Spanish American War. Old North cemetery is also where Franklin Pierce, the 14th President of the United States and a Brigadier General in the Mexican War is buried. Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 as a way to expand the annual wreath laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery and support groups across the country wishing to pay tribute to the veterans who served their state and our nation. The Concord, N.H., ceremony is being held the same day that wreaths will be laid in Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteers wishing to assist in the placement of wreaths on veteran’s graves are invited to join the Pierce Brigade on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m., in Old North Cemetery, which is located at 141 N. State St., in Concord, N.H.

Bach’s Lunch: Canterbury Singers holiday recital and sing-along

“Carry the Light,” a holiday recital and sing-along, will be held Dec. 14 at 12:10 p.m. The Canterbury Singers will share a warm, witty, and heartening selection of holiday music and more, including our traditional carol singing with audience participation. All Bach’s Lunch performances are free and open to the public. They are presented in part through the generosity of the Walker Fund. The Canterbury Singers partner with the Canterbury Shaker Village to present authentic Shaker music, expanded by arrangements of American folk songs, music of early America, and inspired arrangements by a variety of composers. One of the very few non-auditioned, high quality professionally directed choral experiences for mixed voices (men and women blended ensemble) in the Capital Area. This event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Recital Hall.

Accessible voting system training session

Future In Sight, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance the independence of persons who blind and visually impaired, will be providing training on the one4all Accessible Voting System in advance of the New Hampshire primary election. The one4all system was created to make voting accessible to individuals with a range of disabilities – including vision loss and hearing loss – so they may cast their vote privately and with dignity. The one4all system will be available at all polling places for the New Hampshire primary. The one4all system is designed to be intuitive and a voter does not have to attend a training in order to cast their vote using the system. The State of New Hampshire has chosen to partner with Future In Sight to provide these trainings as a way to encourage individuals who may be hesitant about voting, or choose not to vote, due to not being able to navigate the traditional voting system on their own. The one4all system ensures that every resident of New Hampshire is able to have an equitable voting experience. One4all training videos can be viewed at futureinsight.org/nhaccessiblevoting. This webpage also includes information on accessible absentee voting in New Hampshire. The Concord training session will take place Thursday, Dec. 14. from noon to 1 p.m. at Future In Sight, 25 Walker St.

Girl Scouts to host unicorn party

New friends. New adventures. The best is yet to come! Shine bright with Girl Scouts and discover a whole new world of possibilities. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved in Girl Scouts while having fun at a special unicorn party! Come explore Girl Scouts on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Elkins Library, 9 Center Road, Canterbury. All in the area are welcome. Can’t make it to this event? No worries! We host multiple in-person and virtual sign-up events throughout the year. You can also join anytime online at girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Related Posts