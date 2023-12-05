Winterfox Market is a collaboration of artists

Cardinal by Ty Meier On Nov. 26, artists participating in WInterFox Art Market held demonstrations on their craft. On Nov. 26, artists participating in WInterFox Art Market held demonstrations on their craft. On Nov. 26, artists participating in WInterFox Art Market held demonstrations on their craft. On Nov. 26, artists participating in WInterFox Art Market held demonstrations on their craft. On Nov. 26, artists participating in WInterFox Art Market held demonstrations on their craft. On Nov. 26, artists participating in WInterFox Art Market held demonstrations on their craft.

Joining DIY Craft and Thrift in the former CVS on Main Street is an artistic pop-up shop, which will be open through the end of December.

Winterfox Market is a community of artists working together including illustrator and graphic designer Ty Meier of Hopkinton, wood-burning expert Jo Grubman of Hopkinton, furniture-maker Eli Sproles, sheep-shearing wool-spinner and knitter Kris McCosh of Raymond, painter Charlotte Thibault of Hopkinton, painter Saad Hindal of Concord, and painter Byron Caar of Hopkinton.

“It’s a whole community of artists working together, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Ty Meier.

The art market will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 31. Throughout the month, there will be art demonstrations, workshops and music. And of course, you can support local artists while completing your holiday shopping.

DIY Craft and Thrift was opened by Kiaya Gable over the summer, which collects and repackages crafting materials that are sold at thrift store prices which gets materials used and kept out of landfills.

For more information, you can find WinterFox Art Market & Workshops on Facebook.

Related Posts