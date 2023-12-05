Embracing the darkness in winter

Sculpture by Boyan Moskov. Ocean monotype by Rachel Burgess.

PILLAR Gallery + Projects is a new exhibition space in Concord. Its second exhibition, “As the Light Wanes,” opens Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The group exhibition explores nocturnes, quieter reflections, personal narrative and yearning as the days get shorter.

Artists include Mia Bergeron, Rachel Burgess, Doug Breault, Erica Walker, Ellina Chetverikova, Boyan Moskov and Melody S. Boone. Media includes monotype, paintings, experimental photographic work, ceramic, metalwork and sculpture.

The exhibition features imagery of night prominently, from landscapes with lunar reflections, quiet studies of dusk, and nocturnal experimental photography that assembles memories.

“The opening exhibition was vibrant and lively, but this show will turn the lights down, grasping for the small amount of hope for the end of a winter that hasn’t yet begun. We allude to the happenings of artists in isolation, said Fallon Rae, co-owner of PILLAR.

Douglas Breault includes work from his “Shot in the Dark” series. The photographic works include imagery of flames, glass, and figures in dimly-lit spaces that reference prominent memories in the artist’s life. The works explore “personal memory, and the capacity of a photograph to act as a reliable storyteller.”

Rachel Burgess’s monotypes depict oceanscapes at night with a green light on the horizon, like distant beacons, sometimes scattered and refracting through rain or ocean haze.

Mia Bergeron’s paintings similarly depict nightscapes, with lunar reflections on water, or ghostly glowing shapes that seem suspended in the landscape.

Ellina Chetverikova creates intimately-scaled studies of sky, architecture and night in gentle washes of gouache on paper.

Melody S. Boone includes abstract portrait sculptures that are quiet reflections of identity.

Erica Walker is a silversmith whose clean, organic works are observations of her time in nature.

Boyan Moskov’s sculptural ceramic work leans minimalist in its forms but is punctuated with moments of painterly expression or surface designs, such as the evocative splatters of black glaze like the pieces included.

“In our initial exhibitions, we hope to bring artists together from different career stages, varied studio practices, and center the curation around a specific theme. The artists included are working from NH, OH, TN, NY, and MA. We want to offer a gallery space that brings a spotlight to artists working in the area, as well as voices from abroad.” said Mike Howat, co-owner of PILLAR.

PILLAR Gallery + Projects was founded by Mike Howat and Fallon Rae this Fall in Concord with their first exhibition, “Flora & Fauna,” opening Sept. 30. With big plans for the future, including satellite spaces, they are excited to bring more exhibition opportunities to New Hampshire.

Related Posts