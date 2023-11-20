Michael Cunningham on Main and other bulletins

Cunningham ‘Day,’ a novel by Michael Cunningham Theatre KAPOW cast members rehearse for the upcoming show.

Cunningham guest of literary event

Gibson’s Bookstore, in conjunction with New Hampshire Public Radio and the Capitol Center for the Arts, will welcome best-selling author Michael Cunningham to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage for an evening of literary discussion of his first new novel in 10 years, “Day,” as part of their author series, “Authors on Main.”

A “quietly stunning” (Ocean Vuong) exploration of love and loss, the struggles and limitations of family life — and how we all must learn to live together and apart — from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Hours.”

Michael Cunningham’s novels include “A Home at the End of the World,” “Flesh and Blood,” “Specimen Days,” “By Nightfall,” and “The Snow Queen,” as well as the collection “A Wild Swan and Other Tales” and the nonfiction book “Land’s End: A Walk in Provincetown.”

He is the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Whiting Award, and a Guggenheim Fellowship, and his work has appeared in The New Yorker and The Best American Short Stories. “The Hours” was a New York Times bestseller and the winner of both the PEN/Faulkner Award and the Pulitzer Prize. Raised in Los Angeles, Cunningham lives in New York City and is a professor in the practice at Yale University.

Cunningham will be in conversation with Hannah McCarthy, host of NHPR’s Civics 101. A signing line follows the event.

The event will take place Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. This is a ticketed event. Cost range: $38-$48. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at ccanh.com/show/michael-cunningham-on-main.

‘The Thanksgiving Play’

On Dec. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., theatre KAPOW brings you The Thanksgiving Play, the funniest Thanksgiving you’ll attend. What is the real Thanksgiving story, and who should tell it? The work at hand: a Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. What could possibly go wrong? Answers at the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. Tickets are at ccanh.com.

‘Man on the Hill’ at Hatbox

Like life itself, “Man On The Hill” is filled with unexpected twists and turns on Friday through Nov. 26 at the Hatbox Theatre in Steeplegate Mall. Follow one life from boyhood dreams to elderly wisdom and compassion. Amazing music punctuates throughout. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale ($22-$28) at 715-2315 or online at hatboxnh.com.

Winter Ball at Phenix Hall

Join the Royal Palace Dance Studio for a dazzling evening of fun and celebration at the Winter Ball – A Sparkle & Spirits Soiree. Get ready to dance the night away and make unforgettable memories at Phenix Hall, located at 38 N. Main St., in Concord. This in-person event promises to be a night of enchantment and excitement. Dress to impress in your finest attire and get ready to sparkle under the disco lights. Sip on delightful spirits, mingle with friends, and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this glamorous affair on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. Get tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/ winter-ball-at-phenix-hall-tickets-748907852547

Small Biz Saturday

It’s Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and their communities, and we’re celebrating by bringing in three local children’s authors for a storytime at 11 a.m.! Join us as Deborah Bruss, Matt Forrest Esenwine, and Kari Allen share their new books with the children, and lead a craft.

Where is Little Stripe’s Daddy? Little Stripe the zebra cannot find his daddy! Luckily, he befriends a monarch caterpillar who proudly wears black-and-white stripes, and wants to help. Little Stripe and his new pal encounter a variety of black-and-white striped animals from different ecosystems. At a first glance, they look like Daddy, but one animal digs, another swims, and yet another flies. Will Little Stripe ever find his daddy? Where is Little Stripe’s Daddy? is a fun-filled adventure that gently introduces black-and-white striped animals, both new and familiar. Young readers can explore alongside Little Stripe and the caterpillar with special die-cut holes revealing a clue to the next animal. Facts about each animal are included at the end of the book.

The Thing to Remember about Stargazing: What is the most important thing to remember about stargazing? When to do it, who to do it with, what to look for? It’s none of those! This picture book’s spare, lyrical text offers many possible ways to do stargazing: with a friend, with family, or alone; on a moonless night, or with a full moon, or even with some clouds; on the beach, lying in the grass, or standing on a snowy hill. There is only one rule of stargazing, which is saved for the end, and that is just to do it! Magical illustrations show polar bears, whales, and other animals stargazing too, and in the final illustration, diverse kids and animals gaze at the night sky together. Back matter about the constellations completes this bedtime story with its underlying message of love and respect for nature.

Maddie and Mabel Make a Plan: Book 4: Best sisters and big thinkers Maddie and Mabel have a new idea. A really wild idea. But can their idea become a reality? With their sweet charm and innocent curiosity, the sisters make lists, ask questions, and learn when to turn something broken into something new. Together they learn that every idea has opportunities and obstacles.

Related Posts