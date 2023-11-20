Discover the Legacy of Joseph Plumer

Courtesy

On Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., Bob Manley, co-founder of Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, invites you to join him on a hike to visit the grave site of Joseph Plumer, the renowned Hermit of Meredith Hill. Joseph, who passed away in 1862 at the age of 88, rests beside the foundation of his house and barn in the heart of the Hermit Town Forest — an area that played a pivotal role in inspiring the name of Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery.

A trail to the gravesite once existed, but the passage of time and limited visitors have obscured its path, rendering it impossible to follow. Through diligent research and assistance from local residents, Bob Manley and his partners successfully pinpointed the grave’s location. With Bob’s guidance, you too can navigate the way.

During the hike, participants will discover the exact location of Joseph’s gravestone and explore the remaining foundations of his home and barn, as well as the stone wall he erected to enclose his livestock. Bob Manley will share Joseph’s captivating story throughout the hike, complemented by a brief paper written by one of Joseph’s relatives in 1900.

The hike will commence promptly at 10 a.m. from the town border of Meredith and Sanbornton on Hermit Woods Road. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and prepare for the hike. A small parking area is available, and roadside parking is permitted. The round-trip hike is a short distance of less than a mile. Following the hike, participants are welcome to join Bob for a complimentary tour of the winery upon their return.

In consideration of the residents of Hermit Woods Road, the hike is limited to 20 people. Early RSVPs are encouraged to secure a spot. Interested individuals can join the hike by emailing info@hermitwoods.com and obtaining additional details about the meeting time and location.

