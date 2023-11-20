Capital Region Food Program celebrates 50th Holiday Project

Volunteers work at a previous Capital Region Food Program Holiday Project.

This year, the Capital Region Food Program (CRFP) marks a milestone 50th edition of its Holiday Project. The Holiday Project has been a cornerstone of CRFP’s efforts to combat food insecurity. Through five decades of tremendous support from volunteers, donors, and the community, CRFP has been able to provid food for over 250,000 individuals facing food insecurities in our community year round. That’s more than 3,500 tons, or $5.1 million dollars, of food.

“Last year, we transitioned the annual Holiday Project from the food baskets co-founded by my grandfather nearly 50 years ago, to providing holiday meal vouchers redeemable at participating Market Basket locations,” said Elena Alois, Capital Region Food Program Chair. “This proved to be a huge success amongst both recipients and our partner agencies. We were able to help feed 28% more families compared to 2021 as well as empower families to purchase the food and grocery items they need, when they need it over the holiday season.”

The revised Holiday Project also provides an opportunity to maximize the impact of community donations and reduce unintentional food waste. By providing families with more choices for their specific dietary and nutritional needs, CRFP can reduce unused food donations and create a more sustainable program.

Those seeking food assistance this holiday season are invited to connect with one of the 38 partner agencies participating in the program this year. Voucher applications are only accepted through these agencies until Nov. 30. For more information and a complete list of participating agencies, please visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org/holiday-project.

For those interested in supporting the Capital Region Food Program, please visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org

