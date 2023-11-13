Community Players of Concord stage ‘Sound of Music’

Thorpe (Maria) has a fascinating theatrical background proceeding her Concord performance as Maria. After graduating from Plymouth State she moved to Philadelphia to work as an actor with professional credits including tours with “My Little Pony Live and Sesame Street Live” The good nuns of the Abbey trying to figure out “How to Solve a Problem Like Maria” as they gather around the Mother Abbess played by Dorothy Yanish. From Left to Right: Rae Easter, Maddie Short, Natalie Locke, Hannah McCauley, Deidre Arcand, Lauren Matava and Katherine Demers. The young and innocent love of Liesl (Annie Leliothat) and Rolf (Jagger Rep) is celebrated with the lovely and memorable song “I am Sixteen, You are Seventeen” before they need to confront the challenges by the oncoming confrontation of the Nazis.

The Community Players of Concord will present the classic musical The Sound of Music at Concord City Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The show features a score by Rodgers and Hammerstein including “Do Re Mi,” “My Favorite Things” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”

Based on the memoir, “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp, the musical tells the story of an ebullient postulant who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. As the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and her new family make a life-changing decision.

The Community Players production features a cast of 50 local actors on the City Auditorium stage, directed by Cindy Dickinson. Musical direction is by Adam Boroskas, and choreography by Beth Fenske.

Friday, November 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 pm. Sunday, November 19th at 2:00 pm. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord, NH, located next to Concord Public Library on Green Street.

Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for juniors/seniors. Online: communityplayersofconcord.org or call (603) 344-4747. Box office is open 90 minutes before each performance.

Merrimack County Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor for the Community Players’ 96th season. The Sound of Music is sponsored by Sanel Napa Auto Parts company.

Related Posts