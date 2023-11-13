Community Players audition announcement

The Community Players of Concord, NH announce auditions for Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution.”

Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. Regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Auditions will be held Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Players Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord. For character descriptions and details about auditions, visit communityplayerofconcord.org/auditions.

Related Posts