First Friday event

Intown Concord is thrilled to announce a highly anticipated Art Walk event taking place during the upcoming First Friday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Bank of NH Stage: Experience the captivating world of Saad Hindal, an Iraqi artist whose colorful vision vividly captures Concord’s community. Don’t miss Ahmad Gazelle’s exquisite pottery display during the event and Batulo’s Kitchen’s delicious Somali cuisine available for purchase.

Concord Arts Market (Bicentennial Square): Delight in the works of over 20 local artists at the pop up. Brian Burnout will perform from 4-5 p.m.

Concord Community Music School (23 Wall St): Enjoy a Faculty Showcase Recital at 7 p.m, featuring an eclectic mix of musical genres, including classical, folk, and blues. Admission is free.

NH Art Association (49 S. Main St, Chamber office): The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce will host the ‘Magical Realism’ exhibition by artist William Turner, showcasing playful depictions of vintage toys in vibrant, imaginative settings.

League of New Hampshire Craftsmen (49 S. Main St): Visit the League’s Gallery and discover the ‘Connecting Through Craft’ exhibitions.

Pillar Gallery Projects (205 N. State St): Explore the ‘Flora & Fauna’ exhibitions.

Pompanoosuc Mills (38 N. Main St): Join Pompanoosuc Mills’ featured artists, Jess Barnett, Michelle Motuzas, Helen Fitzgerald, Elsa Voelcker, and Tanya Hayes Lee, as they present their stunning creations for sale.

Viking House (19 N. Main St): Witness artist Mike Driscoll’s live painting session.

Wine on Main (9 N. Main St): Indulge in a complimentary wine tasting event from 5-7 p.m. Also, Lisa Devos from La Mia Mano Jewelry will present her stunning handcrafted jewelry pieces.

For more details, visit intownconcord.org.

