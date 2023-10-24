Bulletin board

Halloween Howl & Trunk or Treat

Intown Concord’s Halloween Howl returns to Main St. in Concord on Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join in for Wicked fun on Main St. for community trick-or-treating, festive costumes and decor, and plenty of ghoulish games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. At 4 p.m, Main Street closes from Hills Avenue to Loudon Road, then at 5 p.m. there’s a Kid’s Fun Run in Bicentennial Square.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. there will be Community Trick or Treating, a Witch Hat Ring Toss & “Pick a Prize,” “Not So Scary Dance Party” with Nazzy on City Plaza, and Kid’s Fun Zone in Bicentennial Square. At 6 p.m., there’s a Costume Contest (line up on Capitol Street at 5:45) and at 7 p.m. voting ends for your favorite pumpkin carving at the Concord Food Co-op. Trick or Treating concludes at 7:30 p.m., and Main Street re-opens at 9 p.m.

NH Furniture Masters Main Event

Join the NH Furniture Masters for their signature fundraising event in collaboration with the League of NH Craftsmen. Explore the Connecting Through Craft exhibition, meet and mingle with the makers, bid on silent auction pieces from Masters and League members, savor light fare and refreshments, hear updates on educational programming, and enjoy live music and entertainment. Tickets for The Main Event are $50 per person and can be purchased at: shorturl.at/aGHW4. The event takes place on Oct. 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the League of NH Craftsmen Gallery on 49 South Main Street in Concord.

An Evening of Yankee Humor

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to An Evening of Yankee Humor with Rebecca Rule and Fred Marple on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street in Concord. Rebecca Rule hosted the New Hampshire Authors Series for ten years on NHPBS and now hosts Our Hometown on NHPBS. She’s been telling stories in New England, especially NH, for more than thirty years. Yankee humorist Fred Marple has appeared on New Hampshire Chronicle, on the radio, at town halls, church basements, and the homes of most of his friends, usually right around dinner time. Fred’s humor columns have appeared in Yankee Magazine, New Hampshire Magazine, and many others. For more information, visitwalkerlecture.org .

A Taste of the Old Country in NH

Manchester is one example of the many industrial cities that attracted immigrants from Quebec in numbers large enough to warrant the creation and maintenance of an infrastructure of religious, educational, social, cultural, and commercial institutions that helped preserve this community’s language and traditions. Robert Perreault shares stories on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m., at the Dunbarton Public Library on 1004 School Street in Dunbarton about life in one of America’s major Franco-American centers. For more information, contact the Dunbarton Public Library at 603-774-3546.

