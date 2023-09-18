Walker Lecture Series present fall season

The Southern Rail Bluegrass Band will perform for the Walker Lecture Series on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. For more events in the free series, see walkerlecture.org. COURTESY PHOTO Author Michael Tougias Fred Marple (left), the Speed Bumps band, and the Frost Heaves Players present Frost Heaves at the Peterborough Players theatre. Picasa

Since 1896, the Walker Lecture Series has brought stimulating speakers and fun performers to Concord, thanks to the generosity of Timothy and Abigail Walker. All performances are free with no tickets required. Doors open at 7 p.m. and programs start at 7:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium on Prince Street in Concord. Visit walkerlecture.org for details.

Sept. 27: The Blizzard of ‘78

In February, 1978, New England was knocked to its knees by incredible snow and wind some called the worst storm of the century. Michael Tougias, author of “The Blizzard of ‘78,” combines an array of photographs with riveting narration, bringing the blizzard to life again. Tougias first chronicles the period before the storm, then follows its progression, causing commuter nightmares and devastation. From Cape Cod to Connecticut, Tougias explains how people survived the storm by spending up to 48 hours in their cars and how coastal homes were torn from their foundations, then smashed by giant waves. He also recalls the lighter side of the storm including neighborhood parties, the fun of cross-country skiers skiing down major highways, and the way people helped strangers stranded by the storm.

Oct. 4: Secret Stories Behind Iconic Paintings, with Jane Oneail

From American Gothic to Whistler’s Mother, from Starry Night to The Nighthawks, some images are so ubiquitous that we have stopped looking at them closely. This program delves into these iconic works and shares the secret stories behind their creation and reception.

Jane Oneail holds a master’s in Art History from Boston University and a master’s in Education from Harvard University.

Oct. 25: Southern Rail Bluegrass Band

The Southern Rail Bluegrass Band brings high-energy acoustic fun with stunning harmonies, good humor, and sparkling banjo, guitar, and mandolin. The group has 11 recordings to their credit, one of which was nominated for a Gospel Album of the Year Award by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Two of the band’s members were recently inducted by the Rhode Island Bluegrass Alliance into their Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

Nov. 1: An Evening of Yankee Humor with Rebecca Rule and Fred Marple

Nov. 29: A Night of NH Nature: “The Brilliant Beaver” with Willa Coroka and “An Uncommon Look at the Common Loon” with Ian Clark

Dec. 6: The Cartells

Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. (rehearsal) and Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. (performance): Handel’s Messiah

Related Posts