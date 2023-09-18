Makerspace has new home

The Concord Makerspace, which relocated to 197 N. Main St. in Boscawen, has reopened. An open house was held on Sept. 9.

The new space is dominated by woodworking machines – such as a CNC router, bandsaw, chop saw and lathe, all connected to a commercial dust collection system – the most popular equipment at previous locations. It also offers a laser cutter,  3-D printers, and serger sewing machine.

Members are welcome to use the space from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with their access fob.

Check the website, concordmakerspace.org, for more details.

