CYPN young professional of the month Kirby Clang loves the Concord community

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Kirby Clang. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Kirby Clang

How old are you? 34

Where do you live? Manchester NH.

Where do you currently work? I am a Relationship Manager with Bangor Savings Bank, and work at the branch at 82 North Main Street in Concord. I have 12 years of banking experience all spent right here in Concord. I enjoy helping clients achieve their financial goals primarily through personal and small business lending.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? I enjoy working on Main Street, and being able to take a walk around town and see how friendly, supportive, and tight knit everyone is.

What organizations are you involved with? Concord Rotary Club, NH Food Bank, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, BNI, The Friendly Kitchen, and Concord Co Ed Softball League.

When you were younger, what was your first job in Concord? Shaw’s Supermarket on Fort Eddy Road.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? Concord is an amazing place to work and play. It has everything that a large city could offer but it is still a small town feel with a great community.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? More affordable housing so that young people can thrive.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Angelinas Ristorante Italiano.

What do you like to do for fun? I thrive in the outdoors, I enjoy golf, softball, disc golf, snowboarding, fishing, camping and going to the ocean.I lovegoing on adventures with my wife, Mary, and our one-year-old daughter, Marcy.

Favorite place to be? The mountains.

What is one of your life goals? To own a vacation home near a ski mountain.

Last book you’ve read? Relentless (Memoir by Julian Edelman).

Who is your greatest role model? One of my greatest role models was my High School Basketball coach, Wayne Chapman. He knew how to get the best out of his players, but also knew to always to have fun doing it. I like to think that I have tried to keep that mantra during my career.

Where did you go to school? Canaan Elementary School, Indian River Middle School, Mascoma Valley Regional High School, and NHTI-Concord’s Community College.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? Italy.

Who would you really like to meet? Chris Stapleton.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I am ambidextrous; I write and eat with my left hand and do everything else right-handed.I was a two-sport varsity athlete in High school in Baseball and Basketball.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? CYPN was an organization that I was encouraged to get involved with by many area professionals, and it has provided amazing opportunities to meet people and make connections for others. I even met my wife 7 years ago at CYPN’S birthday party at True Brew Barista!

Join CYPN at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law for a night of networking on Wednesday, September 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments, door prizes, student-led tours, information about the school and the New Hampshire Bar Association, and connect with young professionals in your local community. CYPN is also visiting McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Tuesday, September 26 for a morning networking event from 7:30-9 a.m. Sign up for all CYPN events at concordnhchamber.com.

