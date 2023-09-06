Explore Concord from new vantage

Join Intown Concord on Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for an immersive tour that invites you to uncover the intriguing stories and steeples that have shaped the downtown Concord landscape. From soaring spires to intricate stained glass windows, each institution holds a unique tale waiting to be discovered.

The Upstairs Downtown “Steeples and Stories” Walking Tour, invites both locals and visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the city’s rich history and architectural legacy.

Featured steeples include First Church of Christ Scientist, South Congregational Church, United Baptist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Christ the King.

Join us for a post-tour reception at Christ the King Church’s fellowship hall. Enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres, accompanied by a variety of wine, beer, and refreshing soft drinks.

Tickets are $45 and include the tour, parking at Christ the King, reception, and two drink tickets. Register at members.intownconcord.org/events/Details/upstairs-downtown-tour-826704.

Everyone is welcome to attend this tour regardless of their religious background or beliefs. Our focus is not on promoting any specific religious ideology, but rather on exploring the captivating architecture and rich history of these structures. This inclusive and educational journey celebrates the artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural significance of these buildings. Whether you have a passion for architecture, a love for history, or a curiosity about the cultural heritage of the area, we invite and encourage everyone to join us for this enlightening and inclusive tour.

During the registration process for our walking tour, we want to ensure that everyone’s needs are accommodated. If you have any accessibility requirements or concerns, please feel free to let us know so that we can make the necessary arrangements to ensure you have a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

