Bulletin board for the week of Sept. 7, 2023

Concord Community Music School hosted a performance of traditional Nepalese music, presented by Concord musicians, during the 2021 Capital Arts Fest. The Canterbury Singers, with director Kathryn Southworth, will present a Bach’s Lunch Concert, “Come, the Feast is Ready! A Shaker Christmas,” at Concord Community Music School on Dec. 12. Elizabeth Frantz John heads out with the rest of the mountain bike group at the Pedaling for Hope Fund at Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care. just celebrated his fifth anniversary after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma including seven chemo treatments and other therapies. He calls his mountain biking 'rolling therapy.' Participants ride along Rt. 127 in Hopkinton during their 30-mile trek for the bicycle fundraiser for the Pedaling for Hope Fund at Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The event raised more than $157,000 to provide cancer patients last year alone.

Jilly Gagnon in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan

Jilly Gagnon brings her new thriller, “Scenes of the Crime,” to Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord, on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss with Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The House Guest,” newly in paperback!), and talk about tension, plot, and why people are the most unsettling thing of all. A missing queen bee. Toxic female friendships. A locked room mystery set at a remote coastal winery. An ambitious screenwriter tries to solve her friend’s disappearance by re-creating their fateful final girls’ trip in this riveting locked-room mystery from the author of “All Dressed Up.”

Pedaling for Payson

The 18th annual charity bike event supporting nurse navigation at the Payson Center for Cancer Care. Riders can choose from road routes, mountain routes or gravel routes. All rides begin and end at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton, with a post-ride barbecue by The Common Man. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Online registration is $25 with a commitment to fundraise $75 ($100 total). You can register online at pedalingforpayson.org until Thursday, Sept. 7, at noon. Walk-in registration is available beginning at 7 a.m. and day of fees are $100 per person. All youth 14 and under are $25 with no fundraising minimum.

Music School Open House

Join Concord Community Music School at 23 Wall Street in Concord for its free open house on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon Meet staff and instructors and enjoy demo classes, information sessions, a musical instrument ‘petting zoo’, giveaways and refreshments. For more information, visit: ccmusicschool.org

Suncook Valley Chorale Open Sing

Suncook Valley Chorale launches its 2023-24 season with open sings on Sept. 11 and 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Concord High School band room, on 170 Warren St. in Concord. Anyone who likes to sing is welcome. This is a non-audition chorale with rehearsals on Mondays and concerts in January and May. Under professional direction, they learn and sing a great variety of fun music. Please bring your bivalent Covid booster record.

