Bulletin board for week of Aug. 17, 2023

Author talk: Land of Low Hills

Join Gibson’s Bookstore as author Melissa Moore presents “Land of Low Hills, a Loudon Town History” to celebrate 250 years since incorporation. Inside this book, there are wonderful stories all around us, captured beautifully by Moore, a Loudon town resident. The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore on 45 South Main Street in Concord.

Four Hands Extravaganza

Longtime friends Abigail Charbeneau (CCMS faculty) and Susan Cobb come together for a four hands piano concert on Friday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., consisting of a wide range of styles by Mozart, Grieg, Rachmaninoff, Beach, and Ziffrin. Both performers have ties to New Hampshire. The performance will be held in CCMS’s spacious Community Room, at Concord Community Music School on 23 Wall Street, in Concord. Donations are appreciated.

The Enormous Impact of Two Icons

The Old Man of the Mountain became the state’s official emblem in 1945. Moreover, it was a leading attraction for both residents and visitors to New Hampshire. When the formation fell on May 3, 2003, we lost a symbol as well as a leading revenue generator. Everyone from the governor to town officials had an opinion about how to venerate the Old Man. Enter Dick Hamilton, dean of New England tourism marketers. On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:00 p.m., Mark Okrant presents a discussion at the Museum of the White Mountains on 34 Highland Street in Plymouth. This is a hybrid event, and registration for Zoom is required. Please visit nhhumanities.org to register.

