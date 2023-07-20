Cappies 2023: Weddings

Bridal & Formal Wear
1: A Day to Remember
2: Britches of Concord
3: Country Bridal
Caterer
1: The Brussel Custom Catering and Events
2: Washington Street Café & Catering
3: Red Blazer
4: Smokeshow Barbeque
5: Portsmouth Catering (Salisbury, NH)
Florist
1: Lily Flower Floral Designs
2: Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist
3: Cobblestone
4: Sweet Lavender Floral Desgin
5: MarshallsJeweler
1: Capitol Craftsman
2: Goldsmiths Gallery
3: Belman’s
4: Speer’s Fine Jewelry
5: Tates Gallery
Limousine
1: Grace
2: Primo Limousine
3: Executive
4: Lakes Region Airport Shuttle Services
Photographer
1: Creative Focus
2: Robin Easler Photography
3: Hinesight Photography
4: A Thousand Words Photography
4: Courtney Heath
Wedding Cake
1: Jacques Pastry Shop
2: Red Blazer
3: Sweetened Memories Bakery
4: Fredericks
5: Wicked Good Bakery
Wedding Venue
1: The Barn at Bull Meadow Weddings & Events
2: Dell Lea
3: Kimball Jenkins
4: Pats Peak Banquet Center
5: Castle in the Clouds