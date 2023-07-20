Cappies 2023: Weddings

The Barn at Bull Meadow
Helen Dionne, owner of A Day to Remember bridal shop in Concord, looks over the rows of Prom dresses at her store on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Besides the overflowing inventory of prom dresses, she is overstocked with bridal gowns in front as well. GEOFF FORESTER
Catering chef Rachel Robie works in the kitchen at the Washington Street Cafe on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER
Bridal & Formal Wear

1: A Day to Remember

2: Britches of Concord

3: Country Bridal

Caterer

1: The Brussel Custom Catering and Events

2: Washington Street Café & Catering

3: Red Blazer

4: Smokeshow Barbeque

5: Portsmouth Catering (Salisbury, NH)

Florist

1: Lily Flower Floral Designs

2: Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist

3: Cobblestone

4: Sweet Lavender Floral Desgin

5: Marshalls

Jeweler

1: Capitol Craftsman

2: Goldsmiths Gallery

3: Belman’s

4: Speer’s Fine Jewelry

5: Tates Gallery

Limousine

1: Grace

2: Primo Limousine

3: Executive

4: Lakes Region Airport Shuttle Services

Photographer

1: Creative Focus

2: Robin Easler Photography

3: Hinesight Photography

4: A Thousand Words Photography

4: Courtney Heath

Wedding Cake

1: Jacques Pastry Shop

2: Red Blazer

3: Sweetened Memories Bakery

4: Fredericks

5: Wicked Good Bakery

Wedding Venue

1: The Barn at Bull Meadow Weddings & Events

2: Dell Lea

3: Kimball Jenkins

4: Pats Peak Banquet Center

5: Castle in the Clouds

