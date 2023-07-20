Cappies 2023: Pets

Boarder
1: No Monkey Business Dog Training
2: Canine Cottage
2: Finlayson’s Pet Care Center
4: Barn Dog Inn
4: Pembroke Animal Hospital
Groomer
1: Natural Instincts Holistic Pet Spa
2: Pawtopia
3: Mutt Hutt
4: A Furry Affair
5: Bark Now
5: Finlayson’s Pet Care Center
Pet Supply
1: Rue Bakers Pet Supply
2: For the Love of Dogs Everywhere
3: Sandy’s Pet
4: Chewy
5: Osborne’s Agway- Concord
Trainer
1: No Monkey Business Dog Training
2: Finlayson’s Pet Care Center
3: Inspire K-9’s Training Center
4: Doggonit Training
5: Domestic Dog Training
5: Sit means Sit
Veterinarian
1: Pembroke Animal Hospital
1: Russell
3: Deerfield Veterinary Service
4: Cilley
5: Blackwater