Cappies 2023: Health & Beauty

By - Jul 20, 2023 | 0 comments

Thanks to Facebook and Instagram, we were able to find some work done at each tattoo shop in Concord. Have a gander! Top left: A piece done at Bona Fide Tattoo. Top right: A piece done at Arrows and Embers Tattoo. Left middle: A piece done by Brenda Florin at Gothic Tattoo and Body Piercing. Bottom left: A piece done at Derma Designs Tattoos. Center: A piece done by Miss Kait at Capital City Tattoo and Supply. Bottom right: A piece done at Buzz Ink.
Thanks to Facebook and Instagram, we were able to find some work done at each tattoo shop in Concord. Have a gander! Top left: A piece done at Bona Fide Tattoo. Top right: A piece done at Arrows and Embers Tattoo. Left middle: A piece done by Brenda Florin at Gothic Tattoo and Body Piercing. Bottom left: A piece done at Derma Designs Tattoos. Center: A piece done by Miss Kait at Capital City Tattoo and Supply. Bottom right: A piece done at Buzz Ink.
The float tank at Serendipity Day Spa in Pembroke. Leah Willingham
The float tank at Serendipity Day Spa in Pembroke. Leah Willingham

Barber Shop

1: Buzz Ink

2: Big House Barber

3: Lucky’s

4: American Barber

5: South Mane

Gym

1: Thrive Group Fitness / Jazzercise of Concord

2: Capital Fitness

3: Kyle Brown Performance

4: The Zoo

5: Ascent Training and Performance

Hair Salon

1: Jane Sylvia Salon

2: Flora’s Hair Salons

3: From the top

4: Euphoria

4: Simplicity

Manicure/Pedicure

1: Serendipity Day Spa

2: Roy Nails

3: Strength and Power Massage

4: Pure Indulgence Day Spa

4: Signature Nails

Massage Therapist

1: Bodywork by Beki – Beki Essig

2: Chichester Massage & Bodywork Center

3: Body Shifts Massage

4: Serendipity Day Spa

5: Strength and Power massage

Spa

1: Serendipity Day Spa & Float Studio

2: SansAge Medical Aesthetics

3: Spa Specialist Beauty Within

4: Kelly Chace

4: Pure Indulgence Spa

Tanning

1: Turbo Tan

2: Serendipity Day Spa

3: Erin Hallgren Spa Studio

4: Misty’s Magic Mist

5: Sun Tan City

Tattoo Parlor

1: Buzz Ink

2: Arrows and Embers

3: Capital City

4: Midnight Moon

5: Blood Oath Tattoo

5: Eternal Alchemy Tattoo

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2021 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright