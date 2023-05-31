Bulletin board

Author Mike Morin – “If These Walls Could Talk: Celebrating 100 Years of the Red Arrow”

Mike Morin, NH radio personality and author, visits Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord on Thursday, June 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to present his book on local history, If These Walls Could Talk: Celebrating 100 Years of the Red Arrow, America’s Most Beloved Diner! Not many restaurants make it 100 years. Manchester, New Hampshire’s Red Arrow Diner has kept the comfort in comfort food while staying true to many original favorites. What will surprise even the old timers, are the many stories tied to unexpected people and organizations. There is an early Rockefeller connection while today’s fans include local guy Adam Sandler, a Red Arrow regular. Also spotted, celebs from Kevin Costner to RuPaul to Barenaked Ladies. And of course, nearly every presidential hopeful for the past 40 years has slurped Red Arrow chili and even a couple lucky candidates have been de-virginized in a diner ritual that locals love. Quirky and adorable, the Red Arrow is the heartbeat of downtown Manchester.

4th Annual Plant Sale

The fourth year of the Plant Sale and the third year of hosting Herb and Garden Day by the NH Herbal Network takes place Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Road in Warner. Herb and Garden Day will take place on our powwow field. MKIM will also have a plant sale by donation at the front entrance until the plants sell out (9 am to 4 pm). Regular admission applies to tour the museum but there’s no charge to come to the plant sale or enter the gift shop. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Herb and Garden Day has separate admission. MKIM will begin accepting donations of plants a few days before the event. To avoid the spread of jumping worms on outdoor plants, please rinse the roots and repot in a clean pot and consider using soilless potting soil. We will also accept donations of pots and gardening accessories.

Free Bird Walk with NH Audubon and the Friends Program

Come explore the nature in your neighborhood with an expert educator from NH Audubon, on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a free family-friendly event. Walk with us to learn about the wildlife in your area. In honor of Black Birders Week, NH Audubon and Friends Program are partnering for a guided nature hike at Keach Park. Walk with us to learn about the wildlife in your area. Meet next to the parking lot. All ages are welcome! This event is free but RSVPs are appreciated to lmiller@friendsprogram.org

A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes

Northern New England is full of reminders of past lives: stone walls, old foundations, a century-old lilac struggling to survive as the forest reclaims a once-sunny dooryard. What forces shaped settlement, and later abandonment, of these places? Join Adair Mulligan on Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds Carriage House, 586 Ossipee Park Road in Moultonborough, and explore the rich story to be discovered in what remains behind. See how one town has set out to create an inventory of its cellar holes, piecing together the clues in the landscape. Such a project can help landowners know what to do if they have archaeological sites on their land and help stimulate interest in a town’s future through its past.

