Flurry of activity in Concord

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Finance Committee Budget Meeting (Community Development, Leisure Services – Library, Parks & Recreation, Human Services, Capital Improvement Program – TIF Districts, Capital): May 25, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee Budget Meeting (Special Revenue Funds – Parking, Airport, Conservation Property, Revolving Loan, Golf Course, Arena, Solid Waste, Enterprise Funds – Water & Wastewater): June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee Work Session & Public Hearings: June 5, 5:30 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: June 7 and 14, 6 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Property Tax Relief Applications

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2022 may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $37,000 or less in 2022 and married person or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $47,000 or less in 2022 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2023 and no later than June 30, 2023 to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2022 tax bill, that were sent in December, and a copy of their 2022 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. If you need a copy of your final City of Concord/Penacook 2022 tax bill, please contact Collections at 603-225-8540.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Department of Revenue Administration at 603-230-5920; press prompt #2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Application for the State of New Hampshire’s Low-and Moderate-Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at https://www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm or apply online at NH Granite Tax Connect – Home under “Applications.” The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at https://www.concordnh.gov; on the Assessing Department page, the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms are also available at the Assessing office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Memorial Golf Tournament

A unique tradition with this event May 27 to 29 is that all players will play from each set of tees, which are colored red, white, and blue. Day 1 we will play the longest course (blue tees), Day 2 will be slightly shorter and easier (white tees) and the final day we will play the shortest course (red tees). This event is the first major of the year and signifies the start of tournament season. $120 member fee and a $175 for a non-member. Pricing includes three days of food, a tee gift, greens fees and tournament prizes. Call the Pro Shop to register: (603) 228-8954.

Concord Receives ARPA Grant for Wastewater Project

The City of Concord has been awarded $166,000 by the State of New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services for the installation of a new sludge tank mixing system at the Hall Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. These grant funds are being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) as a necessary investment in wastewater system improvements.

Work is anticipated to begin this summer to replace components to the existing sludge holding tanks. Improvements will include a new system air compressor, system controls, and in-tank piping. The existing components are original parts from when the facility was built in 1979 and are past due for replacement.

Total project costs are around $166,000. The ARPA grant is anticipated to cover the full cost of the project with no additional local funding required.

Learn more about Concord’s wastewater: http://www.concordnh.gov/wastewater.

White Park Splash Pad

Work continues at the new splash pad at White Park. Contracted crews from Apex Enterprises are upgrading the building façades with new trim to match the appearance of the Merrimack Lodge Skate House. This upgrade will improve the look of the facility buildings and create a more unified appearance of the park.

Other recent work includes updating the drinking water fountain to a dual fountain and bottle refill station, making it easier to keep hydrated on the splash pad and enjoy Concord’s finest drinking water. Work also continues on the landscape and fencing.

The grand opening of the splash pad will be in June. More information will be provided soon. Visit http://www.concordnh.gov/publicproperties for concept designs and more information.

Leaf Collection

There is limited time left of the City’s Spring Leaf Collection

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers labeled for leaves. Leaves cannot be raked loosely to the curb or contained within plastic bags.

Leaf collection will occur on a resident’s trash day and must be out by 7 a.m. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, or plastic bags.

Collection will continue through June 3. The last collection week will be delayed by one day, with no trash or leaf collection on May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling. Drop-off is free with proof of residency for loads smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs can be dropped off separately for a nominal fee. Residents are required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Bags are not required for drop-off. Any containers used for transporting leaves to the recycling center must return with the resident.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to p.m. Saturday hours are available from 8 a.m. to noon through June 3, except on May 27 when the facility will be closed for Memorial Day weekend. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the City’s spring leaf collection at http://www.concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

