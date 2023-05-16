Last peek at summer camp options

Days are getting warmer, and summer will be here before long. To help with your summer planning, here are some highlights with a few of the summer camp opportunities available. There are a range of day and overnight camp options with general interest activities, and some with more specific themes like science projects, developing sports and theater skills, and more.

SEE Science Center at 200 Bedford Street, in Manchester offers a variety of engaging, hands-on activities for campers. Staffed by educators who lend their expertise in science, campers will have fun learning, and build skills and confidence as they work with the creative activities. SEE Science Center will offer seven different summer camp experiences, and 10 different camp sessions over five weeks. Some of the themed camp experiences offered include Camp Summer Science, Seaperch Camp, First Place Invention Challenge Camp, Flip the Script Camp, Biotrek Camp, ISPY Camp, and Animation with Lego Camp. For more information, or to register for camp, visit online at: see-sciencecenter.org or call 603-669-0400.

Highland Mountain Bike Summer Camp at 75 Ski Hill Drive, in Northfield is located at Highland Mountain Bike Park, and has both day camp and overnight options available. All programs include lift access, coaching, food, and a lifetime of memories. Highland Mountain Park boasts more than 30 premier lift-accessed trails, ranging from beginner to pro lines, multiple skill-building areas, multiple jump parks, and HTC (9,100 square foot indoor training facility.) Highland’s mission centers on training and trails, providing great trails and teaching people how to ride them. Work on mastering Highland’s terrain by spending those long summer days out on the hill, riding alongside expertly trained summer camp coaches. Take your riding to the next level during one of the multi-day summer camp programs: Summer Ride and Ayr Academy. The camp has various sessions ranging from July 2 through August 12, and accommodates campers ranging in age from 8 to 17. For more information, visit online at: highlandmountain.com.

Camp Birch Hill at 333C Birch Hill Rd. in New Durham offers traditional, New England style camping in the Lakes Region for campers ages 6 to 16. Campers are encouraged to choose from over 50 activities to create their own personalized schedule, while constantly being given the encouragement and option to try new activities. Some of the activities offered include land sports, specialty sports like gymnastics, horseback riding,martial arts, sports broadcasting, and more. Watersports, fine arts, tennis and golf are also available. The camp is situated along 2,000 feet of shoreline of their private lake, along with the expansive waters of Merrymeeting Lake for water-skiing, wakeboarding, and tubing. The adventure options continue with their newly rebuilt climbing tower, as well as low ropes and high ropes course connecting to a 300 ft. zipline! For more information, visit online at: campbirchhill.com.

