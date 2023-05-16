City newsletter: Time of renewal

City of Concord

Here’s what was included in last Friday’s city newsletter:

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Budget-Related Meetings:

City Manager’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Presentation: Thursday, May 18, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee Budget Meeting (General Government, Public Safety – Police & Fire, General Services): Monday, May 22, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee Budget Meeting (Community Development, Leisure Services – Library, Parks & Recreation, Human Services, Capital Improvement Program – TIF Districts, Capital): Thursday, May 25, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee Budget Meeting (Special Revenue Funds – Parking, Airport, Conservation Property, Revolving Loan, Golf Course, Arena, Solid Waste, Enterprise Funds – Water & Wastewater): Thursday, June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee Work Session & Public Hearings: Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Wednesday, June 7 & 14, 6 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events. Visit https://www.concordnh.gov/ Archive.aspx?ADID=7339 for city budget information.

DEIJB Feedback

The City of Concord’s Committee on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Justice and Belonging (DEIJB Committee) encourages community members to share their experiences and thoughts on the proposed scope of work of the committee to the following email: DEIJB@concordnh.gov.

White Park Splash Pad

Public Properties Division staff are performing electrical, plumbing, and painting work at the new White Park splash pad. In addition to painting the facility buildings and updating the bathroom facilities, staff is installing water-conserving showers and lighting upgrades. Completing this work in-house is cost-effective and allows staff to utilize their skills in the construction of this new community attraction.

The grand opening of the splash pad will be in June. Visit http://www.concordnh.gov/publicproperties for concept designs and more information.

Spring Leaf Collection

The City’s Spring Leaf Collection started on Monday, April 24.

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers labeled for leaves. Leaves cannot be raked loosely to the curb or contained within plastic bags.

Leaf collection will occur on a resident’s trash day and must be out by 7 a.m. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, or plastic bags.

Collection will continue for three more weeks through Saturday, June 3. The last collection week will be delayed by one day, with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling. Drop-off is free with proof of residency for loads smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs can be dropped off separately for a nominal fee. Residents are required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Bags are not required for drop-off. Any containers used for transporting leaves to the recycling center must return with the resident.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours will be available from 8 a.m. to noon between April 22 and June 3, except on May 27 when the facility will be closed for Memorial Day weekend. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the City’s spring leaf collection at http://www.concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Summer-Fall Brochure Now Available

The Summer/Fall Brochure is now available. For more information, check out the digital copy at http://www.concordparksandrec.com. Paper copies were distributed to schools last week.

48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge

Concord Parks & Recreation is excited to take part in the 48-48-48 Guinness World record attempt on May 21. Learn more at https://mucho-dean-aero.com/the-pickleball-challenge.

31st Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony – May 19

Each spring as nature’s renewal phase completes its cycle, the members of New Hampshire’s finest, dignitaries, the general public, families, and survivors gather to pay tribute and honor the brave men who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Members from every department and every branch of service attend as a signal of allegiance and appreciation for our lost heroes, as well as the men and women who patrol and protect our neighborhoods and communities, day in and day out, despite the threat of violence and loss of life.

This year’s ceremony takes place on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Please note the following street closures from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Capitol Street will be closed between Green Street and North State Street; North State Street will be closed between Centre Street and School Street.

Tree Subcommittee Visit to Eversource Arboretum

Earlier this week, the City’s Tree Subcommittee, along with City staff, visited Eversource Energy’s Utility Arboretum in Hooksett as an educational field trip opportunity. Bob Allen, arborist and Eversource vegetation manager, gave the group an informational tour, discussed their research, and noted the “30 under 30” list on the sign (included below) which includes low-growing trees that do not grow as tall and add to the landscape without interfering with power lines.

The Tree Subcommittee, which is appointed by the Conservation Commission, promotes appropriate tree plantings and maintenance on public and private property to enhance the urban tree canopy.

Learn more at https://www.eversource.com/content/docs/default-source/my-account/tree-planting-tips.pdf.

