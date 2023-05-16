Bulletin board for the week of May 18, 2023

21st Annual Payson Center for Cancer Care Rock N Race

Join over 4,000 participants on Thursday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a time of walking, running and raising funds for patients and families receiving support at Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care HOPE Resource Center. Register to Walk/Run a 5K or Walk a shorter 1-mile loop, all through downtown Concord, enjoying live music along the way! Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Merrimack County Savings Bank! http://www.rocknrace.org

20th Annual Walk For Sight

The 20th Annual Walk For Sight will consist of a 1-mile loop through Downtown Concord on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Future in Sight’s signature event invites clients, advocates, friends, family and the community out to raise money for and awareness of our client support programs. Future in Sight, located in Concord, New Hampshire and founded in 1912 as the New Hampshire Association for the Blind, is the only private non-profit organization in New Hampshire to supply a comprehensive range of statewide services to children, adults and elderly who are living with vision loss and blindness. This year’s walk is gearing up to be a can’t-miss event. Guest speakers, a DJ and our fan favorite Guiding Eyes Puppy Raisers kissing booth are sure to keep individuals entertained, while simulator glasses and client stories will help offer insight into what it is like to be someone living with a visual impairment. Visit futureinsight.org/walkforsight to register to walk as an individual or to start/join a team!

New Hampshire’s One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality

Presenter Stephen Taylor talks about hundreds of one-room schools that dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Revered in literature and lore, they actually were beset with problems, some of which are little changed today. The greatest issue was financing the local school and the vast differences between taxing districts in ability to support education. Other concerns included teacher preparation and quality, curriculum, discipline, student achievement and community involvement in the educational process. Join Steve Taylor on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Gilmanton Old Town Hall located at 1800 NH Route 140 in Gilmanton Iron Works, as he explores the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today. For more information, visit online at: nhhumanities.org.

Discovering New England Stone Walls

Why are we so fascinated with stone walls? Kevin Gardner, author of The Granite Kiss, explains how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls, the ways in which they and other dry stone structures were built, how their styles emerged and changed over time and their significance to the famous New England landscape. Along the way, Kevin occupies himself building a miniature wall or walls on a tabletop, using tiny stones from a five-gallon bucket. Join Kevin for this event on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Josiah Carpenter Library at 41 Main Street, in Pittsfield.

Related Posts