Book: No Dogs Allowed

No Dogs Allowed

By Linda Ashman

(31 pages, Children’s picture book, 2011

Alberto has opened a new restaurant and he has high standards, not only for himself but for his patrons as well. Unfortunately for Alberto, the people in his community are looking for pet-friendly venues and Alberto’s standards don’t include animals. How can he make a success of his restaurant? He’s so busy making new rules he neglects the only customer he has!

The few words that appear in the story are important for all to understand Alberto’s problems and his reactions. Children will delight in the illustrations of the varied and unusual pets the neighbors bring along for a fun day out. They will also enjoy imagining for themselves what characters are thinking and what Alberto will do next.

This is a great book to share. Readers can be story-tellers, too, and can learn to find clues to the action in the illustrations. Fun for all ages! Find it at Concord Public Library.

Julia Miller

