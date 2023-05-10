Bulletin board for the week of May 11, 2023

Dudley Laufman Courtesy photo

Understanding Stress & Anxiety: Relieving Stress with Health & Wellness

Join in on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Natural Wellness Corner 239 Loudon Road, Suite 1A, in Concord for a free health talk with clinical nutritionist Lena (Colleen), who has over five years of experience researching stress and its impact on health. During this talk, you’ll learn:

The different types of stress and how they affect your body and mind

The role of adrenals in stress response and how to support their function

The connection between health and stress, including gut health, sleep, and immune function

Practical tips for managing stress through diet, lifestyle changes, and supplements

Whether you’re dealing with chronic stress or occasional anxiety, this talk will provide you with the tools and knowledge you need to take control of your health and well-being. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask Lena your questions and connect with others who are on the same journey towards optimal health. This event is free and open to all, but registration is required to secure your spot. You can sign up using the Eventbrite link. https://www.eventbr ite.com/e/understanding-stress-anxiety-relieving-stress-with-health-wellness-tickets-577666184107

Plant swap

The Friends of the Audi and the City of Concord General Services will hold the 23rd Annual Perennial Exchange on May 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Audi at 2 Prince Street in Concord. Concord gets ready to bloom again as gardeners dig and split their perennials and come down to the Audi to swap and share. Plus Mother’s Days mugs, affordable annuals, and the great gardening raffle. This free event is held in the Audi parking lot rain or shine, all are welcome. For information: 603-344-4747.

Book release

Author and folk musician Thomas S. Curren visits Gibson’s Bookstore, at 45 South Main Street in Concord to present his new book, “All Join Hands: Dudley Laufman and the New England Country Dance Tradition,” on Tuesday, May 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dudley Laufman himself will be there to join Tom in conversation, and promises a musical performance as well. In New England, there has long been a deep affection for traditional dance and its corresponding music. Folk dance joins us together, lifting us out of inhibitions, anxieties, and our acculturated need to exert control. It requires our participation as individuals, yet we embrace it as an exercise in group dynamics. The Yankee instinct for community art has been the inspiration behind Dudley Laufman’s lifelong stewardship of country dance, which is the story at the heart of “All Join Hands.“

