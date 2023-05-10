Annual Rock ‘N Race to take off May 18

The main fundraising event for Concord Hospital’s Payson Center for Cancer Care returns – the Rock ‘N Race event is a much-anticipated road race, consisting of a 5k mile run or walk, and shorter one-mile loop through downtown Concord. This special fundraising event is held at the State House Plaza in downtown, Concord, on May 18, and the starting bell rings at 6 p.m.

The event features live music throughout the race course, delicious food from local restaurants, and fun giveaways. The first 2,000 registrants for Rock ‘N Race will receive a 2023 high visibility T-shirt with the 21st annual Rock ‘N Race design.

Rock ‘N Race donations fund Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care HOPE Resource Center all year long. Donations help HOPE provide programs and services for cancer patients and their families, including nutritional counseling, spiritual care, nurse navigation, complementary therapies, and financial guidance – all at no cost to patients. This event has raised over $5 million dollars for cancer care since 2003.

Race participants – and observers – will enjoy entertainment featuring music from local bands playing on the main stage and along the course at the 21st Annual Rock ‘N Race.

On the Main Stage: Project 416

Along the Route:Occasional Piracy, John Farese, Lucas Gallo, Granite State Entertainment (Brad Morrison), Don Bartenstein, Joe Messineo Band, CHS Jazz Band Combo, Friday’s Alibi, Bow Junction, Matt Poirier, Misfit Toyz, Down to the Wire

For Participant’s Safety: With more than 4,000 runners and walkers, Rock ‘N Race has become a meaningful community event. To ensure everyone’s safety and to adhere to USATF rules: No bikes, no roller blades, no skateboards, no headphones, no pets on the course. Individuals pushing strollers are prohibited from running in this event and must register as walkers.

Participate in the race by registering at: runsignup.com/Race/NH/Concord/RockNRace

