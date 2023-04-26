Racing Museum to host 2nd Race Car Show

Jim Martel's name graces the best in show trophy at this year's event. In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photograph, volunteers wheel supplies past a 1915 Duesenberg race car (#25), which raced in Boston, at the North East Motor Sports Museum in Loudon, N.H. The museum dedicated to motorsports in New England resides just outside the front gates the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa

New England Racing Museum to Host 2nd Annual New England Racers Reunion: Race Car Show

New England Racing Museum will host the 2nd Annual New England Racers Reunion: Race Car Show on May 6, with a variety of race cars and race motorcycles on display. “This is our season opening fundraiser and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the region to the museum with over 50 race cars expected,” said Executive Director Thomas Netishen.

At the event, visitors will be able to view racing exhibits from Ron Bouchard Museum, ProNyne Motorsports Museum, Ollie Silva Museum, and Maine Vintage Race Car Association. Senior Tour of Auto Racers and ACOT will also have car corrals.

One important change for this year’s event is the introduction of the Jim Martel Trophy, which will be awarded to best in show. Known as “Gentleman Jim,” Martel raced across New England for four decades in cutdowns, supermodifieds, sprint cars, and stock cars. In 1970, he captured 21 wins at Star Speedway in the late model division.

“We are pleased to name the best of show trophy in memory of Jim, who was a local racing standout, hall of famer, restorer, and former board member of the museum,” said Netishen.

In addition to best in show, other awards include best appearing open wheel race car, Mary Lima best appearing modified, best appearing stock car race car, best appearing drag race car, best appearing race motorcycle, and best appearing road race car.

The 2nd Annual New England Racers Reunion: Race Car Show is open to the public at 9 a.m. on May 6, at New England Racing Museum in Loudon. An onsite food truck will be available and a 50/50 raffle will take place. Admission is $5 per adult and free for kids.

Featuring more than 30 displays of historic race cars and motorcycles, the museum will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event with $10 admission for adults and kids under 12 free. For more information about the event or museum, visit nemsmuseum.com.

