At Hatbox, ‘She Kills Monsters’

Dive In Productions will be presenting the high-octane comedic adventure, “She Kills Monsters” at the Hatbox Theatre from April 28 to May 14.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

“There is a line in ‘She Kills Monsters’ that has stuck with me since I first saw the show almost a decade ago: ‘We play it because it’s awesome. It’s about adventures and saving the world and having magic. And maybe – I guess – in some small, teeny capacity, it might have a little to do with wish fulfillment,’ ” said director Marina Altschiller-Gannon. “Behind the sword-fighting, the demons, and the dragons is the story of two people fulfilling a simple wish: to understand the sister they never really knew.”

“She Kills Monsters” features performances by Nicole Jones (Agnes Evans), Geehae Moon (Tilly Evans), Will Saxe (Chuck Biggs), Sven Wiberg (Miles), Kelsee Allan (Kaliope Darkwalker), Meghan Monteiro (Lilith Morningstar), John Masse (Orcus), Tess Hodges (Vera/Evil Gabbi/The Beholder), Rachel Spellman (Narrator/Evil Tina/Farrah), and Jeremy Toussaint (Steve).

The production team behind the realm of New Landia is made up of Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Director/Scenic Designer), Sara Funk (Fight Choreographer/Scenic Painter), Alex White (Stage Manager/Dance Captain), Meghan Flynn (Assistant Director), Ro Gavin (Intimacy Coordinator/Puppet Designer), Karissa Vincent (ASM/Props Designer), Jeremy Toussaint (Lighting Designer), Sarai Kramer (Costume Designer), Trevor Gatcomb (Weapons Consultant), and Jordan Formichelli (Producer/Assistant Lighting Designer).

Dive In Productions is a learning-based company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to “Dive In” and take a chance at something new.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com.

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Rd., Concord.

