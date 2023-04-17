Bulletin board for the week of April 20, 2023

If It Sounds Like a Quack

On April 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling (“A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear”) visits Gibson’s Bookstore, on 45 S Main St, in Concord to present a bizarre, rollicking trip through the world of fringe medicine, filled with leeches, baking soda IVs, and, according to at least one person, zombies, with his new book “If It Sounds Like a Quack…: A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine!” It’s no secret that American health care has become too costly and politicized to help everyone. So where do you turn if you can’t afford doctors, or don’t trust them? In this book, Hongoltz-Hetling examines the growing universe of non-traditional treatments.

CYPN Earth Day Hike

Join Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) and Five Rivers Conservation Trust for an Earth Day hike and trail clean up, on April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity to build professional connections and community friendships while doing our part for Earth Day. Enjoy the company of fellow YPs for an easy and educational walk to explore the Armstrong Forest Preserve in Concord. Our goal is to collect debris, trash and recycling as we enjoy Earth Day together!

Suggested Items To Bring: Trash bag, gloves, hand sanitizer, bug spray, snacks, waters and any required medication for an outdoor activity.

Location: The Armstrong Forest Preserve is located on Stickney Hill Rd in Concord directly across from the Exit 3 ramp from I-89 North. This ramp is only accessible to northbound traffic.

History of farming as told by barns

Barns can tell us a great deal about the history of agriculture in New Hampshire. In the colonial period, New Hampshire was a rural, agrarian state and small subsistence farms dotted the landscape. An important part of these farmsteads was the barn, which housed animals and stored crops. Early barns used traditional building methods and followed the English barn style, with a low pitched roof and doors under the eaves. As time went on, the farms expanded to accommodate changes in agriculture.

This presentation will follow the progression of barn styles that evolved to handle the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution. Join John C. Porter, author of Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource, on April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Pembroke Town Library, 313 Pembroke St., as he will demonstrate how these majestic barn structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work, and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to our past that adds to the state’s scenic beauty. This event is hosted by the Pembroke Historical Society, and for more information, contact Sarah Hyland, at 603-566-1031.

Brewing in New Hampshire

Glenn Knoblock explores the fascinating history of New Hampshire’s beer and ale brewing industry from Colonial days, when it was home- and tavern-based, to today’s modern breweries and brew pubs. Unusual and rare photos and advertisements document this changing industry and the state’s earliest brewers, including the renowned Frank Jones. A number of lesser-known brewers and breweries that operated in the state are also discussed, including the only brewery owned and operated by a woman before the modern era. Illustrations present evidence of society’s changing attitudes towards beer and alcohol consumption over the years. Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or a “tea-totaler”, this lecture will be enjoyed by adults of all ages. The event will be held at the Epsom Public Library, 1606 Dover Rd., on April 24, at 6:30p.m. For more information, contact the Epsom Public Library at 603-763-9920.

