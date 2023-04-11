Summer camps: More options for kids to try something new

It’s never too early to begin dreaming of summer fun, and to help you with your plans, we are highlighting a few of the many camp opportunities in nearby communities. There are a range of day camp options with general interest activities, and some with more specific themes like STEM projects, developing sports and theater skills, and more.

USA Ninja Challenge on 14 Chenell Drive in Concord offers week long Summer Camps Monday through Friday for three hours each morning. These summer programs include activities for kids from ages six to 12, and help campers learn new skills and have fun playing camp games. For more information, visit ninjaconcordnh/camps.

Back In the Saddle Equine Therapy Center in Hopkinton is hosting summer day camps for kids from ages five to 12. Camp will focus on outdoor games, arts & crafts, water fun, horse-related education and activities, to include grooming, a riding lesson, and more. For more information, visit: https://bitsetc.org/vacation-day-camps/.

Concord Dance Academy in Concord offers summer programs for a range of ages, including intensive technique classes, combo classes (ballet, tap, jazz and tumbling), adult classes in beginner and intermediate tap, as well as karate classes. For more information, visit concorddanceacademy.com.

Caramba Soccer Skills Camp in Concord is hosting full day, half day, and evening summer sessions for kids of various ages to help develop passing, receiving, turning, goalkeeping, and other soccer skills. To learn more, visit: soccerskillscamp.org.

