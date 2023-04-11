CYPN: Fisto Ndayishimiye is making changes

Fisto Ndayishimiye

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Fisto Ndayishimiye. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? I’m 25 years old.

Where do you live? I live in Concord, NH.

Where do you work? I work for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) as a Grassroots Organizer and am Lead Organizer for Change for Concord (C4C). Change for Concord operates under AFSC; it is an organizing hub for a diverse group of young adults, who work together to improve the quality of life for young people in Concord. Our mission is to create and nurture an inclusive, safe, and welcoming environment where people can share ideas, build relationships, learn about issues, and make positive changes in the community where we live, work, and play. Our goal is a strong community where all residents, including youth and young adults, New Americans, and low-income people, can thrive. We encourage and support young adults to step up as leaders in Concord because we know that they have so much to offer that will strengthen our whole community.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. I came to the United States in December 2016. I was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where it is not common for people to get an education. My main focus has been educating young people about leadership, communication, and opportunities to make positive changes. With Change for Concord, I host youth leadership events that bring young people together to understand differences, ask questions, address challenges in our community, help others, and promote Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice. We host discussions with community leaders, community members, and young adults to help our local leaders understand the issues, so that we can work together to solve problems and to build a stronger and more welcoming community. A priority for us is to make sure that the needs and perspectives of young adults, new Americans and BIPOC community members are heard and considered by our elected leaders.

What is one of your life goals? One of my life goals is to be a good example of a leader. I want to help people to dream big, and to help everyone succeed. This is what motivates me to work day and night because it is essential for our community to have equal opportunities to grow and to thrive. We need effective leaders who understand the value of human beings, and who will work to make life better for all people. I have hope that I am going to succeed because I am working with the right people and organizations, like the American Friends Service Committee, the Change for Concord leadership team, and wonderful partners in the community including at the Concord School District, the Concord Multicultural Festival, Sierra Club, and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce.

