Book: Storm Watch

Storm Watch

C.J. Box

(352 pages, Fiction, 2023)

The newest entry in C.J. Box’s Joe Pickett series, this book finds Joe patrolling during an April blizzard. While tracking a wounded elk, Joe stumbles upon the body of a University of Wyoming professor at a mysterious building in the mountains.

Further investigation in what appears to be a murder is shut down by the Governor, but Joe, unable to let it go, continues to follow up on the death. Meanwhile, Joe’s sidekick, Nate Romanowski, is approached by a local group of militant activists who claim to be part of a nationwide group who want to get government out of people’s lives.

Follow the two story lines as they evolve and include the involvement of local and federal law enforcement officers. Characters and story lines from previous novels in the series are woven into the plot. Joe and Nate press through all obstacles in order to solve the original murder, reveal hidden connections, and wrap up another chapter in the ongoing issues and conflicts of western land stewardship.

This is another enjoyable, quick read from C.J. Box, who continues to move Joe, Nate and their families forward in another mystery based in the Rocky Mountain wilderness.

Meredith Dahlrose

